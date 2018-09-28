Fri September 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

KRL outplay NBP in PPFL

LAHORE: KRL outclassed NBP 3-0 on the second day of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here in Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan with Iftikhar Ali converting a hat trick.

Afghan FC won against Bloch (Noshki) 3-2 in another encounter. Iftikhar Ali scored from the KRL in 29th minute to provide lead. He made a successful move again in 35th minute and completed his hat trick in the 64th minute of the game. NBP went goalless.

In the second encounter of the day, Baloch (Noshki) got a flying start when Azharuddin scored in the 4th minute, Saddam Hussain provided equalizer to Afghan FC. Ali Khan’s goal in 18th minute gave Baloch an edge but Umar Daraz scored in 29th minute to make a 2-2. Then Abdul Raheem assured Afghan FC lead in 37th minute. In the second half no team was able to score.

