Court orders removal of encroachments on Jail Road

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed assistant commissioner city to immediately remove encroachments on Jail Road by car showrooms and restore its service road and footpath for citizens.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing petitions against encroachments in the city when Advocate Azhar Siddique pointed out that the owners of the showrooms not only used Jail Road but also its service road and footpath for display of their vehicles.

He said traffic jam had become a routine affair on Jail Road and passersby faced problems due the encroachments by the showrooms. Justice Qureshi ordered the assistant commissioner to launch an operation against the car showrooms on Jail Road by 4pm and restore its service road and footpath for the use of passersby. The judge sought a compliance report of the order by October 1.

Meanwhile, the judge directed the city traffic police to continue ongoing crackdown on the traffic rules violators and the motorcyclists having no helmet in particular. helmet prices: A petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court against the sale of helmets at exorbitant rates in the wake of the LHC ban on driving two-wheelers without wearing helmet.