CM seeks WB help on smog

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a public awareness campaign is being launched to save the people from smog and the World Bank can provide technical assistance in this regard.

The chief minister stated this while talking to the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Mr Patchamuthu Illangovan who called on him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, bilateral discussion was held to expand cooperation in different sectors, including ongoing programmes of social sector development launched in collaboration with the World Bank. Both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in different sectors, including tourism, urban development and environment in future.

new Pakistan: Usman Buzdar has said that one-month performance of the PTI government is far better than the previous governments.

Solid steps have been taken by the incumbent government during the first 30 days and people have also witnessed a changed environment because of our performance. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and continuous work is being done to come up to the public expectations.

Belarus envoy: Belarusian Ambassador Mr Andrei Ermolovich called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral relations and expansion of cooperation came under discussion. They agreed to promote cooperation between Punjab and Belarus and options of investments were pondered over. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that agenda of the PTI government is the public welfare and government is working hard to fulfil this commitment. Investment will be promoted with friendly countries and cooperation between Punjab and Belarus will be expanded in important sectors, he said.

transparency: Usman Buzdar presided over the meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. He directed that public sector departments should ensure implementation of financial discipline adding that any violation of rules and regulations will not be tolerated. He said that steps should be taken to ensure transparency in financial matters. Similarly, departmental action should be taken against the violators of discipline and government policy, in this regard, should be followed.