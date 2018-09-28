Fri September 28, 2018
September 28, 2018

‘Pakistan played well against Russia in ISF World Cup’

KARACHI: Pakistan played very well against Russia in the International Socca Federation (ISF) World Cup match, said COO Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) Ishaq Shah.

Pakistan lost their last group match against Russia by 5-0 but Shah said that the men in green put up a stronger show in their third outing than in the previous two matches. Pakistan had also lost against Spain and Moldova.

“Russia has been the toughest side in the group. The Russians didn’t concede a single goal in three matches. They also defeated Spain 3-0,” Shah said.He added that Pakistan played confidently and also created few chances but failed to convert them into goals.

Team Manager Zabe Khan said that Russia had been the tournament favourites. “But our young players fought bravely against them. There’s no denying that we lost all games but we performed well considering our international standing. Things will get better,” he said.

Pakistan completed the group matches with a negative 16 goal difference, while India had a negative goal difference of 24. Egypt, ranked 64th in the international circuit, ended the group matches with a goal difference of 25. Pakistan coach Tariq Lutfi said that it had been a learning experience for the team and it would come better prepared in the next edition.

