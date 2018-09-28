Conserving water

According to different reports and findings, it’s expected that the country will face an acute water shortage by 2025. In order to avoid this situation, several initiates are being taken to counter this threat. In this regard, it is essential to point out that a large amount of water is being wasted at service stations where vehicles are washed. These service stations can be found across the country and majority of these stations utilise underground water without paying a single penny to government. Their activity remains unchecked as well. In a country where many cities are facing serious water problem and where certain areas like Thar are declared drought-hit and where both people and their cattle are dying due to lack of water, these stations are using water excessively with impunity. There is a dire need for water management. The government should devise a mechanism to streamline the industry and install water meters to find out how many gallons of water are used per month. Tax should be imposed on the stations in order to discourage water waste.

Muhammad Usama Shahid

Karachi