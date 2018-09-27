Rawalpindi Corps Commander visits various LoC sectors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar on Wednesday visited various sectors on Line of Control (LoC) and reviewed operational readiness of the deployed troops at forward locations.
The commander lauded officers and men for their vigilance, alertness and high morale, a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations said.
