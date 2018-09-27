Lack of street lights

The lack of street lights on Karachi’s main roads has one of the big contributors to rising street crimes in the city. Robbers take advantage of this darkness and rob people of their valuable items. CCTV cameras that are installed on these roads are of no use during night.

The authorities concerned should take steps to resolve this problem. The mayor should take action and install street lights on every street. Those who are in charge of governance should realise that safety of citizens comes first.

Sharmeen Farid

Karachi