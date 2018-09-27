Reign of terror will not be allowed to return: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the North Waziristan District (NWD) on Wednesday.

According to an ISPR press release, the COAS was briefed on the security situation, border management and progress of development works and rehabilitation of TDPs in the district.

Expressing his satisfaction, the COAS directed for continued focus on stability operations and socio-economic development, so as to achieve enduring peace. While interacting with the troops, he commended officers and men for their courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice and said, "We shall never allow the reign of terror to return." He said it was time for Waziristan and other new districts to flourish and progress.