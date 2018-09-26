Passing out parade for Frontier Corps Balochistan held

QUETTA: Passing out parade ceremony of 62nd batch of Frontier Corps Balochistan was held at School of FC Training Centre in Loralai on Tuesday.

Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Sohail was chief guest of the ceremony and martyred FC soldier Muhammad Waseem’s father were presented a guard of honour on arrival in FC training centre ground, said a press release issued here by Public Relation Officer for Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan.

Passing out recruits while taking oath to remain loyal to the State pledges to defend Motherland and fulfil their responsibilities. Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Sohail distributed awarded prizes among outstanding cadets of the course.

Around 1614 youngsters who graduated participated in the passing out Parade. Recruit Saqib Rahim was declared Over All Best Trainee, while excellent champion company was honored to Khan Shaheed Company.