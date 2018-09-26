Taji Khokhar, sons acquitted in murder case

RAWALPINDI: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gulzar Ahmed Khalid Tuesday acquitted Taji Khokhar, his sons Farrukh Khokhar and Umar Khokhar and six police officials in Sabra Bibi murder case.

The court awarded death sentence to Muhammad Irfan alias ‘Nikku’ and fined him Rs500,000.

The court also awarded lifetime imprisonment to Muhammad Ramzan, Waheed and Muhammad Anwar.

Sabra Bibi was gunned down over a property dispute on August 17, 2012 in Dhoke Gangal.

The Airport police registered an FIR (No. 643) against the assailants under Sections 302, 148, 149, 324 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Mohammad Yaqoob, husband of the deceased.

Yaqoob nominated nine persons, including Taji Khokhar, Umar Khokhar, Farrukh Khokhar, Irfan alias Nikku, Anwar-ul-Haq, Ramzan alias Bana, Saghir, Hassan Shah and Javed. Sabra was killed on August 17 while she was in police protection at the disputed land in Dhoke Gangal near Islamabad Highway. The police nominated Taji Khokhar, his three sons and others in the murder case.