Interfaith working group formed

Islamabad: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has established a National Interfaith Working Group as part of an on-going project on advocacy and legal aid for religious minorities.

The National Interfaith Working Group represents a cross-section of religious and faith-based minority communities. This platform will facilitate interfaith dialogue and carry out collective advocacy, awareness and action to protect the fundamental rights of religious minorities.

In a statement issued Tuesday at the group’s inaugural meeting in Islamabad, HRCP has reiterated that ‘freedom of religion and belief remains integral to the Commission’s work.’

The statement says that ‘apart from regular interaction with local and provincial stakeholders, including political representatives, the group will also carry out fact-finding exercises to monitor and promote freedom of religion and belief across the country, based on local realities and needs.’