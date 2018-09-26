tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country.
