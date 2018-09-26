Karachi Whites bowl PTV out for 154

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi Whites reached 65 for two after bowling out PTV for just 154 at UBL ground in their match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here on Tuesday.

Khurram Manzoor was not out on 29.

Earlier, opener Adnan Mahmood scored 62 for PTV, while Hasan Mohsin got 59.

Waqar Anwar was the pick of the bowlers with six wickets for 43 runs. Anwar Ali took two wickets for 15.

At Pindi stadium, 17 wickets fell in a day, as WAPDA reached 125 for seven after bowling out Rawalpindi for only 110. WAPDA’s Ayaz Tasawar was not out on 50. Saad Altaf captured three wickets.

Earlier, Mohammad Asif and Ehsan Adil got five and four wickets, respectively, as only four of Rawalpindi batsmen managed double figures.

In the pool A match at the LCCA ground, Lahore Whites were pushed on the back foot by KRL when their six key batsmen were back in the pavilion at the score of 167 in 90 overs.

Only Afaq Shahid with 47 not out, Ali Zaryab with 44 and Imran Dogar with 40 were able to offer some resistance to the bowlers. Yasir Ali bagged four wickets.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, SSGCL put Lahore Blues attack to the sword, scoring 329 for five in 85.3 overs.

Fawad Alam scored a classic unbeaten 136 off 195 balls, while Umer Amin hammered 109. Asif Zamir made 44 runs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, SNGPL reached 100 for one after they had bundled out Peshawar for 176. Imran Butt was not out on 44 and Mohammad Hafeez on 46.

For Peshawar, the main scorers were Israrullah (42) and Sajid Khan (34). Bilawal Bhatti got six wickets for 38.

At Multan Stadium, ZTBL were all out for 223 against Multan as they failed to capitalise on the 96-run start provided by Waqas Saleem (43) and Anas Mustafa (40).

Sajjad Hussain, Ali Khan and Ali Usman got three wickets each.

At Abbottabad stadium, FATA piled up 356 for seven against HBL. Opener Afaq Rahim scored 75. Asad Afridi struck 52. At the end of play, Asif Afridi was not out on 56 and Mohammad Talha on 46.

Khurram Shehzad got five wickets for 106.

At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, NBP reached 140 for seven after bowling out Islamabad for 167. Opener Ramiz Raja Jr scored 40 for the bankers. Mohammad Nadeem got three wickets.

Earlier, Hammad Azam took four wickets and Mir Hamza got three as Islamabad’s middle order collapsed. Arsal Sheikh was their top scorer with 34 not out.