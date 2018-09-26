Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Opinion

Muneeb Qadir
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The search for similarities

If there has been one particular week where international diplomacy appears to have been abandoned, it has to be the preceding one.

Not only did British Prime Minister Theresa May experience an unfriendly snub from the EU over her extremely accommodating Brexit deal proposals at Salzburg, but the world also witnessed the US continuing on its international trade tariffs spree against China, followed by retaliation from the latter.

While delegates from the two Koreas discussed their plans for nuclear disarmament, another ray of hope was on the horizon: the prospect of peaceful talks between India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in extremely cordial terms highlighting the need to establish a dialogue in order to resolve their countries’ long-standing disputes through peaceful resolution.

In a world where hate-filled rhetoric is gaining popularity, such level of maturity – and that too coming from Pakistan, a country usually portrayed as hostile by the foreign media – was a breath of fresh air. However, what followed confirmed the worst. The world has run out of patience where reconciliation is seen as a sign of weakness and inflated egos are in vogue.

There was a short-lived positive response from the BJP government agreeing to arrange a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting this month in New York. However, the Indian media started running sensational stories condemning their government’s inclination towards peace talks.

All of a sudden Indian TV channels put the mutilation of Narender Kumar, a BSF jawan, along the Line of Control (LOC) under the spotlight, alleging without concrete evidence that Pakistan was involved in the act – a claim that has been rejected by Pakistan. The Indian government, in the run-up to the 2019 elections, bowed down to media pressure and called off its plans to hold talks with Pakistan.

Why did India consider it wise not to establish a dialogue? India claims that Pakistan has time and again been in violation of LoC ceasefires – an allegation that has also been levelled towards India by Pakistan. India has alleged that Pakistan has martyred its soldiers and civilians across the LoC – a claim which has also been made by Pakistan. India claims that Pakistan provides safe havens to elements hostile to the former’s security, which is again an allegation that Pakistan directs towards India, eg Kulbhushan Jadhav’s much-debated illegal presence in Pakistan.

With so many tensions between the estranged neighbours, was it not necessary to establish a forum where both nations could have addressed their grievances against one another possibly with the intervention of a neutral mediator sponsored by the UN?

Following this snub from India, opposition parties in Pakistan, though condemning India’s arrogance, also blamed the PTI for extending the olive branch to our neighbours, claiming that it made us appear weak. The Indian media labelled this act of diplomacy as a form of ‘begging’. That’s what is particularly upsetting. It takes a lot of courage to overcome individual egos and talk about peace. How many more Narender Kumars or Ayans (the eight-year-old Pakistani boy killed by Indian firing in February 2018) will have to die for the warmongers to satisfy their thirst for blood?

If it takes ‘weakness’ to save lives from further destruction, then it’s better to be weak. If it takes ‘begging’ to bridge our differences, then begging should become the new norm for the sake of those innocent lives that are paying the price for this endless war.

When we look at our history, we talk only of our differences that led to Partition. We tend to forget our similarities in wanting to rid ourselves from colonialism and to stand up for our rights. If our forefathers could take a stand for their rights, then why can’t we do that today? It’s time to self-reflect and communicate.

The writer is an advocate of the high court.

Email: [email protected]

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump