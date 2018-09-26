Delayed

The Sindh Employee’s Social Security Institution (SEESI) which comes under the Sindh government, advertised vacancies at different positions on June 24, 2017. Many candidates, including me, sent the required documents to the relevant department along with the challan of Rs500.

An overwhelming majority of people have applied for the test which was to be conducted by the candidates testing services (CTS). More than a year has passed and the organisation hasn’t conducted the test. The chief minister of Sindh should to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

Dr Sumera Suhail

Larkana