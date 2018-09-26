‘Interest-free loans disbursed to 719 farmers’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Tuesday said interest free loans had been given to 719 farmers under the special programme of the Punjab government. Addressing an agricultural advisory committee meeting, the DC said data of 57,000 farmers had been submitted and data of 53,216 was uploaded for registration under the farmers card. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Irfanullah Warraich, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Rizwan Ahmed and others were also present.