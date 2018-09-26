Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Verdict on two PAT pleas in Model Town case today

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench will announce its verdict on Wednesday (today) on two different appeals challenging a trial court’s decision on a private complaint of Pakistan Awami Tehreek/Idara Minhajul Quran pertaining to 2014 Model Town incident.

The PAT in its appeal had challenged the decision of an anti-terrorism court to the extent of not summoning twelve persons (all former parliamentarians of PML-N) nominated as accused by the party in its private complaint.

While former inspector general Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera and 127 other government officials had challenged the decision to the effect of their summoning by the trial court in the complaint moved by the PAT.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had reserved the verdict on June 27 after Prosecutor General Punjab Ehtesham Qadir and lawyers of appellants had concluded their arguments. Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem were the other members of the bench.

The prosecutor general had stated in his arguments that the trial court indicted the suspects involved in the Model Town incident and recording of evidence was in process. He said the evidence recorded by the judicial inquiry tribunal could not be used before any other forum for civil or criminal proceedings.

He was of the view that the appellant/PAT failed to establish its charges against the twelve respondents including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif before the trial court. He rejected an argument of the PAT that the incident was a pre-planned or a conspiracy.

The twelve parliamentarians, most of them are now former, against whom the ATC had rejected the complaint include former premier minister Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, now Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, former railway’s minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, former defence minister Khwaja Asif, former information minister Pervez Rashid, former state minister Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, then personal secretary to chief minister Syed Tauqir Shah, former home minister Azam Suleman and then Lahore Commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump