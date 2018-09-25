FMC Int’l Squash C’ship from Oct 12

LAHORE: The FMC International Men Squash Championship 2018 will start from October 12 here in Lahore.

This mega international activity will be played in glass court, which is an initiative taken by FMC, said Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem. “We expect a lot of international players participation in this UD$20,000 event.

Sheraz praised the efforts of FMC Md Farooq Shahid who took the initiative and put glass court back in Lahore and also sponsoring this international event here. Sheraz also thanked Pakistan Squash Federation for providing an opportunity to Punjab squash to hold such a good event in Lahore.

Players from Egypt, Malaysia, England, France, Hong Kong, Germany and Ireland in top 24 who played the man event according to draws are expected to take part in the event. Twenty two players according to ranking and two players from Pakistan on wild card will be playing here.

Sheraz further told that there are two Pakistani players top eight which are Tayyab Aslam who is 6th and Asim Khan who is 8th in ranking. Number one rank player for this event is Egypt’s Yousef Salman. Top eight players will watch and see next 16 players to play each other and then the remaining eight players will play the top eight format of the event.

The final will be played on October 12 and MD FMC Farooq Shahid will be the chief guest of opening ceremony along with Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, President Punjab Squash Association.