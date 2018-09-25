Tue September 25, 2018
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
September 25, 2018

Absence of signage confuses motorists

Islamabad: Absence of proper signage and traffic lights at the Kulsoom Plaza intersection have always confused motorists but this confusion has been multiplied following the construction of two underpasses and several connecting roads at the same junction.

The new additions were part of the Metro Bus Project. While most residents greatly appreciate the Metro Bus and the beauty that it has added to the capital, they however point to the maze of roads on either side of Jinnah Avenue at Kulsoom Plaza intersection.

Many motorists are seen driving on the wrong sides on connecting roads, not intentionally but due lack of road signs. "Without any road signs people tend to get confused with the new layout," says Naseem Qureshi, a stationery supplier. The new set of roads has seen some major accidents. "I think the authorities are clueless on what to do with this maze," Qureshi said.

Another such intersection without any traffic lights is located on the top of China Chowk underpass. With traffic coming from different sides without any signage or traffic signals, this intersection is also known for frequent accidents. "It is quite strange that neither the Capital Development Authority nor the Punjab Metro Bus Authority have paid any attention to this," said Umer Khan, who lives near the metro line.

At Kulsoom Plaza intersection, several roads converge at these points, among them the slip lanes of 7th and Jinnah Avenues besides the Parbat and Sir Justice Abdul Rasheed Roads, the junction has seen numerous accidents.

The maze of intersections present a picture of ‘survival of the fittest’ where one not ready to compromise on speed, always gets the way. Although residents living in adjoining sectors are familiar with the tricky intersection, it is completely confusing for unsuspecting motorists.

Instead of taking some special measures to ensure accidents do not occur, the authorities even removed the cement blocks which were once used as medians.

Aside from this maze, the metro authorities never improved the condition of service roads running alongside Jinnah Avenue. "It appears all their attention was on Jinnah Avenue which looks neat and spacious, but once you steer off it you find big potholes," said Aamir Rasheed, another local.

He said that the damage done to roads of Blue Area during the construction of Metro Project is waiting for the attention of authorities. “There were some temporary measures of filling the big potholes but overall, the surrounding areas especially those linked to F 6 sectors remained ignored,” said Aamir.

Comments

