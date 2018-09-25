CPEC go-slow policy against national interest: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch Monday said government’s go-slow policy regarding CPEC was harmful for national interests.

He said during the last six months, the work on CPEC was negligible. The orange line train project in Lahore was also suffering from the same problem although billions of rupees had been spent on it.

Liaqat said India, at the behest of US, was spitting venom at Pakistan as New Delhi’s war fever was at its peak due to US aid and coming general elections. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to analyse the situation and adopt a clear and bold strategy to counter India’s threats through the parliament. He said efforts should be made to create unity among all political parties and leaders and bring them on one page against the threat. He said foreign minister should expose the dangerous game of the US and India before the UN General Assembly and raise an effective voice in support of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul-Haq has appointed party’s former Central Information Secretary Amirul Azeem as ad hoc ameer of JI Central Punjab. The appointment has been made after the elevation of JI Punjab ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmed to a central office. Amirul Azeem took oath of his new office at a simple ceremony.

PU training: Punjab University Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in collaboration with Oxford University Press (OUP) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) organised an awareness session on “Textbooks and Monographs Writing” for PU faculty members at Al-Raazi Hall.

Dr Shahid Saroya, PHEC Director General, Oxford University Presenter Sunehra Mahmood, QEC Director Dr Saima Saleem and faculty members were present on the occasion. Dr Saroya lauded QEC’s effort in organising the session. Sunehra encouraged the faculty members to send their proposals to OUP. She said funding for research, book and data analysis was available for everyone. She also told the participants that OUP was encouraging faculty from all over the Pakistan to write books which will be marketed internationally. Both PHEC and OUP assured to continue arranging such sessions at PU.