Anti-polio drive kicks off across country

Islamabad: Anti-polio drive begins across the country Monday, during which children up to five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine and Vitamin-A drops.
In Punjab, more than forty five thousand teams have been constituted for the three-day campaign, Radio Pakistan reported.
A seven day anti-polio drive also begins in all six districts of Karachi. Around 2.3 million children under up to five years age will be administered polio drops along with Vitamin-A supplement.
In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point six million children will be administered anti-polio drops during three-day campaign.
In Balochistan, about nine thousand mobile teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio and Vitamin-A drops to 2.5 million children during three-day campaign.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-polio campaign will be conducted for four days, during which more than seven hundred eleven thousand children will be administered anti-polio vaccine and Vitamin-A drops.
