CM, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, bilateral relations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new dimensions would be given to cooperation with China in the Punjab province.

China has assured of its every possible cooperation to Punjab in different projects, including promotion of agriculture, eradication of poverty, initiating the process of development in the neglected southern areas of Punjab and provision of potable water to the people.

He said that process of reforms is being speedily implemented in Punjab; as a result of it, new opportunities of foreign investment are being generated besides providing all-out facilities and protection to the investors. Rather than depending on any aid, special attention is being paid on investment in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that China is a longstanding friend of Pakistan and CPEC has transformed these friendly relations into bonds of investment which is a symbol of bright future of both the countries. He said that visionary leadership of PTI is not only fully aware of the importance of CPEC project but this project is being given new dimensions which will help to achieve the objectives in future with renewed vigour.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chinese Ambassador Mr Yao Jing at Punjab House, Islamabad on Monday. During the meeting, various matters, including bilateral relations and CPEC projects being completed in Punjab through Chinese corporation and enhancing the investment came under discussion.

The chief minister said that China has sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial and hearts of people of both the countries beat in unison. Similarities exist in viewpoints of leadership of both the countries on different international issues. He said that Chinese development is a role model for Pakistan and Chinese experiences will be fully benefitted for the building of a new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PTI government is committed to eradicate corruption and far-reaching steps are being taken to bring back the looted money from abroad. It will enhance public trust in the government departments and trust of the foreign investors will also be restored. It will usher in a new era of development and the development process will be accelerated, he added. He said the PTI government is a government of the people and VIP culture has been eliminated. Simplicity is being promoted and Prime Minister Imran Khan has started elimination of VIP culture from him. He said that public friendly steps of the government have enhanced the trust of people on the government. The PTI government is speedily working on 100-day programme to transform every sector of life and the environment is fully safe and sound for foreign investment, he further said.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated Usman Buzdar and said that Chinese government would extend every possible cooperation to the new government in Pakistan in all sectors of life and Pakistan-China friendship will be strengthened in the days to come. Punjab has important place in national economy and China has keen interest in agricultural development of Punjab and every possible cooperation and investment will be provided in this regard. He said that China will provide its cooperation to improve the social sector. In the next phase of CPEC, contacts with the people will be strengthened and local people will be provided cooperation in different social sectors so that Pakistan-China friendship could be further strengthened, he added.

The chief minister also presented the gift of traditional stick of DG Khan to the Chinese ambassador. Complaint cell: Usman Buzdar has said that ministries concerned have been given targets to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He disclosed that a complaint cell will be set up in chief minister’s office to solve the people’s problems and added that the state-of-the-art system would be devised for it. He said that he had been personally supervising the progress made by these departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that 100-day agenda was an initiative of bringing qualitative improvements in the lives of the people and instructions had been issued to implement it. Consistent monitoring of the progress made on this agenda is being done, he added. He said that implementation of 100-day programme would be made at every cost because it was an initiative of providing relief to the people. The incumbent government is the own government of the people and the problems will be solved at their doorsteps.

He said the PTI government will promote supremacy of justice, merit and good governance. He disclosed that a complaint cell would be set up in chief minister’s office to solve the people’s problems and added that the state-of-the-art system would be devised for it.

People will be provided necessary relief through this cell which will proactively work to redress the grievances of the general public at the earliest, concluded the CM. This is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the meeting of Punjab Cabinet on Sunday had also directed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up a complaint cell at CM office to address public complaints.

In the meeting, the PM had also praised Usman Buzdar and stated that Punjab was fortunate to have a leader like him. He had stated that Usman Buzdar was the leader in Punjab and the match against status quo in the province had to be won under his captaincy. The PM had also hailed Usman Buzdar for showing respect to everyone and for being available to public seven days a week. Baloch warns against Go Slow on CPEC