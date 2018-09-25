PTI government gave reliefto tax-evaders: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the constitution of special parliamentary committee on alleged rigging in July 25 general elections, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday offered a ‘Charter of Economy’ to the incumbent government.

“Let’s sign a Charter of Economy, as this is high time to have a dialogue on vital national issues without indulging in politics,” he said while initiating debate on amendments to the Finance Bill, 2018. Shahbaz criticised the government, particularly Finance Minister Asad Umar, for increasing gas prices and giving relaxation to non-tax filers.

He accused the government for creating confusion over the the CPEC projects and dropping min-budget bomb on the masses. He asked the government to immediately withdraw increase in the gas tariff as it would increase burden on the domestic consumers. “The people have also rejected increase in gas prices and the same should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Praising the constitution of parliamentary committee on rigging, he said the opposition would extend full cooperation [to the committee] so that it could reach its findings in the minimum possible time.

“We have come to Parliament not to support rigged results but continuation of democracy,” he said. Shahbaz said there is no second opinion about the fact that the incumbent government has not made through a genuine public mandate.

“The PTI government did not come into being with the votes of people rather it is a product of rigging,” he added.

The PML-N president also came down hard on the PTI top leadership for making close aides as advisers. “Today personal servants and imported advisers are seen in the government, while the founders of PTI are being ignored,” Shahbaz said, adding those who supported the PTI in elections are worried about its performance.

He said the PTI government has given relaxation to tax evaders to continue their spree of buying big houses and luxury cars. “Let me know if this is the new Pakistan? Today, dishonesty prevails over honesty. The government not only imposed Rs70 billion indirect taxes, but also increased tax for those already paying taxes,” he said.

Talking about performance of the last PML-N government, the opposition leader said it met challenges like terrorism and power loadshedding with full political commitment.

He claimed that there is no crisis in the country when their government completed its five-year tenure. “Our armed forces and the whole nation gave numerous sacrifices to root out terrorism,” he said. The “CPEC is a project worth over $50 billion and it is a strong pillar of the Pak-China relations,” Shahbaz said, adding the opposition parties with the support of people will ensure that this mega project is completed on time. Shahbaz observed that Kalabagh Dam might be vital but the government should not go ahead with it without consensus and will of all the four provinces. He said when the PML-N government took over in 2013, it inherited Rs503 billion as circular debt which was reduced to Rs496 when it left in 2018. Shahbaz Sharif advised the PTI government to talk to India with strength for which the whole nation had to be one. “There can be no compromise on Kashmir issue and this is one of the basic principles of dialgoue with India,” he said.

The PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, on a point of order, said the Chinese companies would invest 35 billion dollars in power projects as major part of CPEC. “The Chinese investment is not in the form of loans,” he said, advising the government to stop creating confusion over the CPEC project.

Meanwhile, the chair referred proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 to the relevant committee. The amendments moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, sought fixing Prime Minister’s question hour on the first Wednesday once in each session of the National Assembly.