Faisalabad U19s take control

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad raced to 296-9 in the first innings of the National Under-19 Triangular Series match against Lahore Blues at the Mirpur Ground Sunday.

Put into bat first, Faisalabad were served well by Zohaib Amanat (57) and Mashal Khan (48). For Lahore, Ibtisamul Haq (3-65) bowled well. At the draw of stumps on opening day, Lahore Blues reached 37 for no loss in reply.

Scores in brief: Faisalabad 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48, Ali Haider 41; Ibtisamul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, M. Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91). Lahore Region Blues 37-0 in 13 overs.