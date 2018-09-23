Wattoo invited to join PTI

LAHORE: the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has invited PPP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo to join the party.

The invitation was extended by central leaders of the PTI, who called on Manzoor Wattoo at his residence here Saturday evening. The PTI delegation was led by PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin and comprised Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and former MNA Rai Hasan Khan.

It was not immediately known what was the reply of Manzoor Wattoo to the PTI invitation. It was learnt that both sides also discussed possibilities of cooperation for the upcoming by-elections and matters of mutual interest. Manzoor Wattoo’s sons, Moazzam jahanzeb Khan Wattoo and Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, and former MNA Rai Azizullah were also present on the occasion.