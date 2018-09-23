Task force formed on healthcare

Islamabad : The national health services and regulation ministry has formed a task force on healthcare in line with the federal cabinet’s recent decision.

The panel has two components, one health and the other nursing.

Interestingly, the experts examining health component include three members from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, including board of governors’ member, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health reforms architect and premier’s US-based pulmonologist cousin Nausherwan Burki, chief executive officer Dr Faisal Sultan and chief medical officer Dr Aasim Yusuf.

The others are Indus Hospitals CEO Professor Abdul Bari Khan, Boston University, USA, Professor of Biomedical Engineering M Hamid Zaman, former director (pharmacy services) of the Aga Khan University, Karachi, Latif Sheikh, the Aga Khan University, Karachi, paediatrician Professor Zulfiqar A Bhutta and national health services secretary Zahid Saeed.

Among the experts examining the nursing component of healthcare reforms are Professor Rasia Gul of the Shifa College of Nursing, Pakistan Nurses Association president Shaheen Ghani, Professor Rafat Jan of the Pakistan Nursing Council, Rehana Elahi of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Lahore, and health services secretary Zahid Saeed.

The task force will evaluate the current status of healthcare in the country in all its aspects with statistical analysis including but not limited to medical, dental, nursing and ancillary healthcare, and recommend reforms to the relevant authorities.