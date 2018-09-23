Electronic challans for traffic violations from tomorrow

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority has announced the start of the much-anticipated electronic challan from Monday (tomorrow).

The initiative was test-run earlier to ensure optimum efficiency from its launch. Citizens may start receiving the e-challan instruments at their addresses registered against their vehicle IDs.

The instruments contain real-time violation graphics, type and corresponding penalty numeric initially to be paid to branches of Bank of Punjab, whereas, similar arrangements are underway with National Bank of Pakistan along with various other deposit facilities.

The operations - an expansion of PSCA Intelligent Traffic Management initiative - are executed from PSCA Electronic Ticketing Centre in coordination with the city traffic police officials and in compliance with the Motor Vehicles Ordinance and Rules Section 116-A.

The back side of e-challan depicts all the violations, fines and relevant instructions.

The fine is to be paid in 10 days or the amount might be doubled. Frequent violations or non-payment of fine will lead to impounding of the vehicle.

Citizens have been urged to observe traffic rules and take extra caution to avoid getting ticketed. More information can be obtained by calling at universal emergency helpline 15.

gangs busted: Iqbal Town division investigation police claimed to have arrested seven members of two gangs of thieves and recovered loot and seized arms from them. The arrested accused thieves were identified as Mumtaz Ahsan, Hassan Mahmood, Khurram Kamal, Kiran, Yasmeen, Nabeela and Saleem.