Pakistan face Spain in Socca World Cup today

KARACHI: Pakistan will take on Spain in their opening match of the ISF Socca Football World Cup in Lisbon, Portgal on Sunday (today).

Team manager Zabe Khan said that his boys would not play under pressure and go all out to make the nation proud.

“The team’s morale is high and we will put our best in the game tomorrow,” said Khan on the eve of Pakistan’s first game.

Pakistan has been placed in Group ‘B’ with Spain, Russia and Moldova. Thirty-two teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each.