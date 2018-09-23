What May Lie Ahead

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘What May Lie Ahead’ from September 25 to October 4. After getting her BFA in sculpture from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 1999, Adeela has had a steady stream of exhibitions. Since 2008 she is coordinator of the fine arts department at her alma mater. Call 021-35861523 for more information.