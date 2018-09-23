CITY PULSE: The Bartered Co-Resident

The Koel Gallery is hosting Syed Faraz Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Bartered Co-Resident’ from September 25 to October 4. While researching for his Master’s degree in Sydney, Ali grasped the significance of Pakistan’s relationship with Australia. After returning home, he can relate to both nations with a lot more understanding. Call 021-35831292 for more information.