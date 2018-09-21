IGP seeks time to solve Amal’s case

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the newly posted inspector general of police, Syed Kaleem Imam, has sought a few days’ time to investigate and solve the case of the killing 10-year-old Amal.

The girl was sitting in the back of her family’s car when she was fatally hit by one of the bullets fired by policemen during an alleged encounter with muggers at a traffic signal on Korangi Road last month.

During a visit to the residence of Umer Adil in Defence area to condole the death of his daughter, Amal, the governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured the bereaved family members that the culprits would soon be brought to justice as instructions had been issued to the relevant agencies in this regard.

The family members thanked the governor for visiting their residence for condolence.

Talking to journalists, Ismail said that the tragic incident had saddened him very much, and earlier his wife had visited the residence of the family to condole with them.

He said he had a detailed conversation with the new IGP, who had sought a few days’ time to investigate and solve this case. He said that an effective mechanism should be evolved to catch criminals involved in such incidents.

The governor said Karachi was the biggest city of the country as, like other modern cities around the world, technology should be extensively used to operate an effective policing system here as well.