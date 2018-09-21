Fri September 21, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Doctors urged to upgrade knowledge

LAHORE: Medical science and latest technology have made possible the treatment of brain tumors and now through best management patient can avail healthy life after operation, said Dr Shafqat Bokhari, renowned neurosurgeon of Manchester University UK, while delivering a lecture in training workshop held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Prof Rizwan Masood Butt, Prof Khalid Mahmood, doctors and professors of all three neuro surgery units of Lahore General Hospital were present. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Professor of Neuro Surgery Dr Khalid Mahmood in his address said in developed countries visible advancement has been made in the medical field and third world countries should also follow these developments happening in America, United Kingdom and other developed countries to avail benefit of the latest changes and modern treatments.

He said that the role of the young doctors is very important in this regard who should come forward and get benefit from advance studies so that they can upgrade their abilities to serve the ailing humanity and treat their patients in more befitting manner.

Prof Khalid Mahmood further said that with the passage of time science is developing more but it also increasing the number of diseases as well which is a big challenge for the doctors attached in medical profession.

Medical experts should take steps to enhance their studies and experience and expand their knowledge. He said no doubt brain tumor is a dangerous disease and it becomes life threat for the patient however the modern development in medical sector and latest surgery equipment have made possible the normal life for the patient.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Prof Muhammad Tayyab thanked Neuro Surgeon Dr Shafqat Bokhari on visiting Lahore General Hospital and delivering lecture on brain tumor issues.

He said this visit would help in sharing his experience and providing opportunity to get benefit from it and local surgeons should get proper benefit of it. Prof Muhammad Tayyab said Dr Shafqat Bokhari said Pakistani doctors are professionally sound and capable of serving the ailing humanity around the globe.

