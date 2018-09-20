Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

National

FD
Fakhar Durrani
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Global pharma cos dodging millions of dollar taxes in Pakistan: Oxfam

ISLAMABAD: While the rising cost of medicines has made healthcare treatment practically unaffordable for most low income households, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies have enriched themselves by avoiding millions of dollars of taxes every year in Pakistan and other developing countries, the UK-based charity Oxfam International (Oxford Committee for Famine Relief) reported.

A new Oxfam report, ‘Prescription for Poverty,’ has analysed the financial disclosures between 2013 and 2015 of the top four multinational pharmaceutical companies.

It found that these companies appeared to avoid an estimated $112 million in taxes every year in seven developing countries: Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Pakistan, Peru and Thailand.

One multinational company alone allegedly avoided $1.7 million of taxes in Pakistan, Oxfam alleged. It did not have access to data for the three other pharmaceutical giants.

Almost a million children die of pneumonia every year - an estimated 91,000 of them in Pakistan. With the missing tax money, the seven developing countries studied by Oxfam could buy pneumonia vaccines for 8.9 million children, Oxfam said.

If their governments invested the dodged tax revenue in healthcare, it could pay for 10 million girls to be vaccinated against pneumonia, Oxfam said. The disease can cause cervical cancer, which is responsible for the death of one woman around the world every two minutes. Nearly 90 percent of these fatalities are women in developing countries, the report said.

Oxfam alleged that two pharmaceutical companies account for nearly all the $4.7 million that would be due to Ecuador, while a company owed Pakistan about $1.7 million.

The report said tax dodging was fueling the inequality crisis, by widening the gap between rich and poor. When drug companies dodge tax, it is the poorest in society who suffer the most as governments seek to balance their budgets by cutting essential services and raising other forms of tax. Often it is poor women who rely more heavily on public healthcare services, provide care to loved ones when healthcare systems fail, and foot the bill for regressive taxes, it said.

“No one should watch their children suffer without healthcare or be forced to choose between buying food or the medicines they need to stay alive. Yet this is happening every day and the way drug companies do business is contributing to this tragedy," said Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of Oxfam International.

"Drug companies appear to be cheating governments out of tax revenues that could be invested in healthcare. They are pricing medicines out of the reach of poor people. And they are using their power and influence to torpedo any attempt to cut the cost of drugs and police their tax practices,” she said.

Oxfam’s analysis suggests these four companies are shifting profits out of countries where they do their business and into tax havens that charge little or no tax. The companies are secretive about their finances but the available data reveals average pre-tax profit margins of just six percent in countries with standard tax rates, compared to 31 percent in the tax havens of the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Singapore. Such practices, while not necessarily illegal, are not in line with the spirit of the law, it said.

‘Prescription for Poverty’ also outlines how the companies undermine poor people’s health by overpricing medicines, thus putting them out of reach for cash strapped public health services and poor patients. The report also details how the pharmaceutical industry uses its economic and political clout to shape government policy on tax, trade and health in its interest - particularly in the US, where the industry spends over $200 million every year on lobbyists and political donations.

While tax avoidance figures appear lower in developing countries, the impact can be more severe because poorer countries often have weaker public services and a higher poverty rate, and rely more heavily on corporate taxes to fund public services. The UN estimates that corporate tax avoidance costs poor countries $100 billion a year.

These drug companies present themselves as bastions of social responsibility, but their business practices tell a different story. Four companies must pay their taxes; make their medicines affordable; and stop rigging government rules in ways that undermine the fight against poverty and inequality, Byanyima said.

"Governments must also insist that companies publish financial information for every country where they do business, so it is clear if they are paying their fair share of tax,” she said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral