Gun battle leaves 16 Taliban dead in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least 16 militants have been confirmed dead as clash erupted in Shurabak district of the southern Kandahar province on Tuesday, provincial police chief Abdul Razeq said Wednesday.

The clash, according to the official, occurred after a group of Taliban militants stormed several police checkpoints in Shurabak district on Tuesday.

Police returned fire which lasted for hours, leaving 16 militants dead and injuring 14 others.

Two police personnel were also killed in the fighting, the official confirmed. Taliban militants haven’t commented yet.