PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz’s release

LAHORE: The PML-N workers came out on roads to celebrate the the release of their leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Safdar after Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

A PML N supporter, Saba Khalid, said, “We appreciate the decision. We always respected the courts and their decisions and we will also respect them in the future. We will welcome our leaders with enthusiasm.”

Meanwhile, Jugnu Mohsin, independent member Punjab Assembly, has termed the Islamabad High Court judgment suspending the sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a welcome sign.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not provide any proof of corruption against the PML-N’s leaders, said civil society members while commenting on the verdict of Islamabad High Court issued on Wednesday.