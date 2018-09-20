Special assistant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special advisor on overseas Pakistanis has raised many eyebrows and rightly so.
The reason why many people are surprised at this appointment is that the prime minister has always maintained that he would only select people on merit. Now, all his tall claims of his honesty and transparency seem hollow.
Muhammad Zohaib
Peshawar
The appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special advisor on overseas Pakistanis has raised many eyebrows and rightly so.
The reason why many people are surprised at this appointment is that the prime minister has always maintained that he would only select people on merit. Now, all his tall claims of his honesty and transparency seem hollow.
Muhammad Zohaib
Peshawar
Comments