Shocking cases

A final year student of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Nawabshah has accused her professor of sexual misconduct. However, this is not the first time that an accusation of this nature has surfaced. Last year, a Sindh University student allegedly committed suicide after she was blackmailed by a professor. There can be many other such cases which are not reported by people due to the fear of society.

The cases of harassment at universities also highlight the fact that is no authority that place checks and balances in universities. The higher authorities must devise a mechanism to end this menace and provide a safe environment to all students at these institutions.

Amjad Khan Jessar

Moro