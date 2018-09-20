EU delegation visits Lahore

LAHORE: A high-profile delegation of the European Conservative and Reformists Group of Parliamentarians visited Lahore, a statement said on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Hans-Olaf Henkel and five other members of his team, it added.

The visit of the trade focused parliamentary delegation from the EU will open further opportunities for enhanced trade interaction between Pakistan and the EU and will also act as a forum to facilitate the GSP+ monitoring mission.

During their visit to Lahore, the delegates visited leading garments units, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it said.

EU’s GSP regulations requires beneficiaries of its “Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development” to effectively implement 27 UN Conventions pertaining to the following.

Government of Pakistan is committed to comply with all the European protocols to ensure that it keep reaping the benefits of GSP Plus status, it said. The visit of the MEPs will signal strong political support for Pakistan in the EU keeping in mind the United Kingdom's Brexit from the EU, it added.