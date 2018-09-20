Hashoo Foundation, GB-DMA sign deal

KARACHI: The Hashoo Foundation and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GB-DMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), a statement said.

Under the MoU, Hashoo Foundation would facilitate in the capacity building of the latter in different aspects of environment, climate compatible development, and disaster risk reduction and disaster management in its development projects in the context of vulnerable groups in Pakistan.

Both the parties would invite each other to participate in showcasing and planning workshops, conferences, events, focus group discussions of mutual interest, especially on vulnerable groups in Pakistan and possible collaboration in this regard.

They would also initiate joint research to seek funding sources for mutually agreed projects. The GB-DMA would facilitate Hashoo Foundation for compatible development to mitigate the risks of disaster.

The MoU envisages an institutional cooperation to establish long-term mutual collaboration between Hashoo Foundation and GB-DMA.