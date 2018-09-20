Thu September 20, 2018
N
NNI
September 20, 2018

SC rejects FST verdict making Arabic compulsory subject

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday, while approving the Punjab government’s plea challenging the verdict regarding making Arabic language as a compulsory subject, dismissed the judgement of the Federal Shariat Court (FST).

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, conducted the hearing of the case. During the proceedings, Prosecutor Qasim Chauhan, on behalf of Punjab government while presenting his arguments, said that it was not the jurisdiction of Sharia court to make a decision in this regard.

However, the prosecutor further added that religious observances can be imposed, but the matters cannot be imposed forcibly. Qasim Chauhan prayed to the court to dismiss the verdict of Federal Shariat Court. The top court later dismissed the verdict of Federal Shariat Court.

