PR increases fare for dams fund

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase Rs1, Rs2 and Rs10 on ticket fare for Economy and Business Class, on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in order to play a vital role in dam fund contribution.

The order will be implemented from September 25.

According to a press release, an additional amount of Rs1 shall be charged on the purchase of Economy Class ticket worth Rs100 from each passenger and Rs2 for tickets worth more than Rs100. In the same manner, an additional amount of Rs10 shall be charged on A/C Class ticket. This minor surcharge for dams fund shall be levied on all tickets, PTOs, free privilege passes, military vouchers, e-ticketing, computerised tickets PCTS, BTS and current reservations of Pakistan Railways. The surcharge of dams fund shall not be a part of ticket fare but will rather be mentioned below the ticket and the collected amount shall be transferred to dams fund on monthly basis. The amount for ticket fare shall not be rounded off due to dams fund charges and the surcharge shall be non-refundable.

PR offices to remain closed: All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on Youm-e-Ashura, 10th Muharram and will resume operation on September 22. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Lahore and Managing Director (MD) Stations paid a surprise visit to Railway Station here on Tuesday and agreed to early completion of work at the railway station.

According to a press release, DS Railways Lahore Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar also visited platform number 2, 4 and 5 and directed the staff to fix the drainage issue at the earliest to facilitate the passengers and visitors.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 860 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three persons died, whereas 980 were injured. Out of the injured, 604 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 373 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.