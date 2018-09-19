Woman hit to death in Manga Mandi

LAHORE : A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured by a speeding bus in the limits of Manga Mandi on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Musarrat Bibi. The injured Mahmood-ul-Hassan was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. The couple was on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven bus ran over them, as a result of which, Musarrat Bibi died and her husband sustained injuries. The accused bus driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind.

FOUND DEAD: A man was found dead lying on a footpath near Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday.

Police recovered no identification papers from his possession that could help in making his identity possible. Police shifted the body to morgue.

VALUABLES BURNT: Household items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in Iqbal Town on Tuesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Man dies: An employee of Mayo Hospital fell off the roof of his house in the Gawalmandi area on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Irfan hailed from Gawalmandi and served as a driver in the Mayo Hospital. On the day of the incident, Irfan, who was asleep at the roof of his house, got up in the morning and was going to the washroom when he slipped and fell off the roof of his house. As a result of which he died on the spot.

tickets: Traffic police issued fine tickets to the drivers of 3,451 cars, bikes and rickshaws during the last one week.

Traffic education unit and road safety officers also delivered lectures in 54 schools and colleges about the importance of traffic laws and distributed 42,000 pamphlets during the last week. The police also impounded 765 bikes on various traffic violations. The police also released 326 underage drivers after parents’ assurance. The police took action against 8,053 vehicles on the violation of one-way.

BIKE-LIFTERS HELD: Anti-Vehicle Staff Model Town arrested 15 members of five gangs of bike lifters here on Tuesday. The staff also recovered 18 cars, 56 bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.