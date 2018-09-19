Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman hit to death in Manga Mandi

LAHORE : A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured by a speeding bus in the limits of Manga Mandi on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Musarrat Bibi. The injured Mahmood-ul-Hassan was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. The couple was on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven bus ran over them, as a result of which, Musarrat Bibi died and her husband sustained injuries. The accused bus driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind.

FOUND DEAD: A man was found dead lying on a footpath near Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday.

Police recovered no identification papers from his possession that could help in making his identity possible. Police shifted the body to morgue.

VALUABLES BURNT: Household items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in Iqbal Town on Tuesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Man dies: An employee of Mayo Hospital fell off the roof of his house in the Gawalmandi area on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Irfan hailed from Gawalmandi and served as a driver in the Mayo Hospital. On the day of the incident, Irfan, who was asleep at the roof of his house, got up in the morning and was going to the washroom when he slipped and fell off the roof of his house. As a result of which he died on the spot.

tickets: Traffic police issued fine tickets to the drivers of 3,451 cars, bikes and rickshaws during the last one week.

Traffic education unit and road safety officers also delivered lectures in 54 schools and colleges about the importance of traffic laws and distributed 42,000 pamphlets during the last week. The police also impounded 765 bikes on various traffic violations. The police also released 326 underage drivers after parents’ assurance. The police took action against 8,053 vehicles on the violation of one-way.

BIKE-LIFTERS HELD: Anti-Vehicle Staff Model Town arrested 15 members of five gangs of bike lifters here on Tuesday. The staff also recovered 18 cars, 56 bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook