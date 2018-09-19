Wed September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018

Afforestation project

The PTI’ afforestation project ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ is admirable. The government has taken a prudent step to save our future generation. However, the authorities have to carry out a detailed study to identify what trees should be planted in which areas. In Peshawar, eucalyptus and pine cone trees have been planted in many government schools.

The main issue is that the eucalyptus tree consumes 90 litres of water per day. During summer, its roots can go down up to 30 feet. In addition, the atmosphere of Peshawar is not favourable for pine trees. The authorities concerned should be careful and try to plant only those trees that are best suited to a city’s environment.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda

