Break the gridlock

The dilapidated condition of Karachi’s West Wharf Road has created problems for the people, especially those whose offices are located in the vicinity. Broken footpaths and old electric poles without lighting have displayed a picture of constant neglect. Vehicular traffic cannot run smoothly on these broken roads. This is why the area suffers from prolonged traffic jams.

More often than not, traffic gridlocks turn a five-minute-long journey into a torturous 30-minute drive. An adequate number of traffic policemen should be deployed to overcome this situation. In addition, the authorities concerned should repair the road in a timely manner.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi