Abid Boxer’s bail extended

An additional district and session’s court on Monday extended interim bail of Abid Boxer by September 27. Earlier on July 20, Abid Boxer was given interim bail in 10 cases, including two robbery cases and a murder case, after he submitted surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

As per counsel of Abid Boxer, his client had been named in 10 different cases related to kidnapping and attempted murder. He said the cases against his client were false.