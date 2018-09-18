Tue September 18, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

PTI MNA donates one-month salary to dam fund

Donating her one-month salary to the account opened on the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s Member of National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has said that criticism by opposition parties of the decision to construct dams is totally unnecessary.

“Criticism by the opposition parties in the beginning of the project is useless and unnecessary,” said Wahid, who is also the Sindh chief of the PTI Women Wing.

She said that due to incompetency and rigidity of the previous governments, the dams could not be constructed, and as a result there was a great crisis of water in the country. “The country’s economy is based on agriculture output, and the level of water on all rivers of the country is depleting,” she said in a statement.

She appealed to all Pakistanis living abroad and in the country to participate as much as they could in funding the dam project in order to avoid a serious and grave water crisis in Pakistan.

