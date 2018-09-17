CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Sunday observed that if the private hospitals did not lower their excessive charges, the court would declare its verdict.

The CJP banned the commercialisation of all kind of properties in the provincial capital and directed the Lahore Development Authority to furnish its policy as well as the record of all the commercialised properties.Expressing deep concern over irregular commercialisation in the city, the CJP hinted at striking down the policy and forming a larger bench to hear the case. The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing a suo motu notice about excessive charges of health services in the private hospitals, violation of building by laws and lack of facilities, etc. The bench took notice of the commercialisation of health services after it transpired that some city hospitals have violated the LDA rules and residential areas are being used without approval from the authority. “We are halting all kind of commercialisation in the entire city. It is a fraud with the residents of Lahore,” said the chief justice, the head of a two-judge bench assembled at Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

Seemingly irked, the Chief Justice Nisar observed that the mushroom commercialisation has played havoc with the lives of the citizens and ruined the beauty of the historical city. “Lahore is no more Lahore,” he expressed remorse. The CJP directed the LDA Director General Amina Imran Khan to submit on next hearing the commercialisation policy and record of properties commercialised in the city.

Earlier, representatives and CEOs of major private hospitals – Doctors Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, Surgimed Hospital, Umar Hospital, and others – appeared before the bench and submitted the price lists for services being provided by them. They submitted that they were providing healthcare facilities at cheaper rates than in other countries. The CEO, National Hospital Defence, Dr Sarwar told the bench that the private hospitals would be automatically closed down after improvement in condition of public hospitals. He said only rich people came to his hospital as the services they provided were expensive. To it, the chief justice asked him to think about serving common people instead of minting money only. Sarwar pointed out that he established a trust hospital in his native town – Vehari -- where patients get free treatment. Citing examples of other countries, he said business community and the rich should contribute to the private hospitals or establish their own.

Dr Ghazanfar Ali Shah of the Doctors Hospital defended the expensive medical facilities. He said they are delivering quality healthcare services, which are costly but still cheap if compared with other countries. The chief justice, however, observed that the private hospitals are not following standards of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). He pointed out that a patient has to pay over Rs100,000 for a one-day admission to a private hospital. The hospitals should not charge patients more than the rate set by the PMDC, the Chief Justice Nisar remarked. A patient who remained admitted to hospital for 30 days was handed a bill of Rs4 million, Justice Nisar said while expressing objection. He added that the people from low-income backgrounds should also be considered while setting such high charges on medical treatment. He noted that canteens of the private hospitals are selling water bottles at inflated rates like the hotels and restaurants. He said the court has also received complaints about overcharging in medicines at the pharmacies established in the hospitals. The CEOs of Surgimed Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, Omar Hospital and Midcity Hospital also submitted their price lists.

The chief justice observed that if the private hospitals could not provide treatment at reasonable rates, they should be shut down. He observed that the owners of private hospitals charge patients over Rs100,000 to implant stents despite the court orders about charging patients reasonably. He remarked that the court did not want to close down their businesses, but hospitals should also mend their ways; otherwise, the court would give its order.

Justice Ahsan observed that the private hospitals have crossed the limit of reasonable price standards and become profit-making organisations. He said private hospitals charged overhead expenses in a bill by up to 60 percent. Chief Justice Nisar warned all hospital owners to put their house in order or the court would do the job. “You cannot enjoy unbridled freedom,” the chief justice reminded the hospitals. The court will announce a verdict if private hospitals do not review their rates, the chief justice observed. The chief justice remarked that the private hospitals could not be given unlimited freedom.

The LDA Director General, Amina Khan, apprised the bench about various irregularities committed by some hospitals. Ms Khan said an LDA team during a visit of the Doctors Hospital found various violation of the building laws. The bench directed the LDA to inspect all private hospitals and penalise them for illegal structure, if compoundable, otherwise, demolish the same. The chief justice also took notice of some private hospitals on the banks of drains and directed the secretary of Environment Protection Agency to initiate action against them in accordance with the environmental laws.

About the Hameed Latif Hospital, the bench directed the LDA to revisit an old work plan for demolition of its illegal structure and submit a compliance report. The chief justice observed that the hospital in question acquired adjacent bungalows and commercialised them snatching the peaceful life of people living in the area. The bench adjourned hearing for a week and issued fresh notices to those hospitals which did not make appearance.