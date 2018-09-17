Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Islamabad

ZAS
Zafar Alam Sarwar
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serving the masses means homage to Quaid-i-Azam

Do we ever recall how we observed the first death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan on September 11, 1949? The 70th one last Tuesday found little mention of the great man and his achievement and what he had in mind to do further for the nation.

People want return of what they call their money worth billions to rebuild their motherland according to the vision of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Do we really remember his mission vision?

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the first governor general of the new state stressed “the first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property and religious belief of its subjects are fully protected by the state, and if we want to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous we should wholly and solely concentrate on the wellbeing of the people, especially of the masses and the poor.”

Remembering his messages and speeches with sincerity to implement them is a way of paying homage to the father of the nation.

On February 4, 1948, he told Sibi audience that in wanting to give Balochs a voice in provincial administration he had been moved by his commitment to the principle of democracy. “It is my belief that our salvation lies in solving the golden rules of conduct set for us by our great law giver, the Prophet of Islam. Let’s lay the foundations of our democracy on the basis of truly Islamic ideal and principles.”

He wanted Pakistan to be a welfare state. He had conceived Pakistan based on foundations of social justice and Islamic socialism which stress equality and brotherhood of man.

He was concerned with the problem of poverty and backwardness among Muslims for the eradication of which they looked, on the one hand, to the urges of dynamism, struggle and creativity in Islam and, on the other, to the Islamic principle of distributive justice.

He believed in people’s government, he warned landlords and capitalists who he said had flourished at “our expense” by a vicious and wicked system. The exploitation of the masses has gone into their blood. They’ve forgotten the lesson of Islam.

The only right way to pay homage to the Quaid is to fulfil his vision practically, and in unity. That is in national interest.

[email protected]

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC