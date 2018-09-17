Managing dandruff

aIf a flaky scalp is bothering you, medicated shampoo may do the trick. But lifestyle changes also can help prevent dandruff. The Mayo Clinic suggests:

* Keep stress in check, if your hair is oily, shampoo each day.

* Enjoy limited time in the sun. Sunlight may appear to help dandruff, but its ultraviolet light increases your risk of skin cancer. Apply sunscreen on any exposed skin.