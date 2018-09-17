Pak-China expo concludes

LAHORE:The 6th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo concluded here Sunday at Expo Centre. Representatives of more than 100 Chinese and 250 Pakistani local companies had set up stalls in the expo.

Chinese organiser Yousaf Fa said that the expo was aimed to open new roads to development in Pakistan by increasing foreign investment in Pakistan, improving export opportunities to China, developing B2B business relations”.

He told that companies in the business of constructional machinery and material, agricultural machinery, mechanical equipment, solar panels, lights, auto parts, industrial machinery, boilers, ceramics and other sectors participated in the expo.